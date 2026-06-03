Fire blazes at historic Hudson River Psychiatric Center

Emergency personnel from as far away as Ulster County are attending to a massive structure fire on the grounds of the former Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said on Facebook that the fire had created a plume of smoke visible for miles. She said the fire centered in the historic Avery Building.

Serino recommended those with asthma and respiratory conditions to keep windows shut and said, “rubbernecking and smoke conditions are causing slowdowns on Route 9.”

MidHudson News reported the Fairview Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly after 11 am.

Several fires have been reported at the facility, including a 2018 fire that was intentionally set.

The psychiatric center was established in 1868 and has been designated a National Historic Landmark.