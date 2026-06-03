Albany pre-K student and father deported to Venezuela

A 4-year-old girl and her father have been deported to Venezuela after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Albany Friday morning. That’s according to Capital Region Sanctuary Coalition advocates and two parents in the Albany City School District who have been in touch with the family.

On Friday, ICE confirmed that agents from its Buffalo office arrested a man and his child — both from Venezuela — in Albany, pursuant to a warrant of removal.

An agency spokesperson said Alexander Jose Regnault-Avila and his child entered the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2023, and an immigration judge ordered their removal on June 28, 2024.

In a message sent Monday, Albany City School District Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said he is “deeply saddened by these circumstances for this child and their family, and the renewal of this activity in our community.”

He said the school district has reissued guidance to school leaders about how to handle immigration enforcement actions.

“That includes denying law enforcement officials entry into the building if they lack the proper legal authorization,” Hochreiter wrote.

Heather Benno, vice president of the Parent Teacher Association of the Albany International Academy, which houses the Albany school district’s newcomer program, said the school community is reeling.

“It’s created this shock and fear consequence for all of the kids — and these are pre-K kids — and not only kids in the class but the teacher,” Benno said over the weekend. “The feeling that you are not going to see your student again or the feeling that you’re not telling the truth when you say you’re going to have an excellent year and we’re going to cover these topics. It’s very difficult for the teachers to grapple with students who are in a moment’s notice snatched.”

Advocates said five ICE agents took Regnault-Avila and his daughter into custody at about 9:15 a.m. Friday on Western Avenue near Washington Park. They were then taken to ICE’s field offices in Malta.

Jahaira Roldan, manager of Organizing and Strategy for the New York Immigration Coalition, led protesters in chants outside the facility Friday afternoon.

“They should be on their way home from school now, but right now they’re in a detention facility and ICE is looking to deport them,” said Roldan.