Solemn ceremony held in Plattsburgh on Memorial Day to honor the fallen

Veterans, families and the public gathered at the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base following the Memorial Day parade Monday to honor those who died in the service of their country.

Plattsburgh’s Memorial Day Parade route moves along the major road that once led to the Air Force Flight line to the Plattsburgh Barracks Veterans Park at the south end of the U.S. Oval. Veterans gathered in the 53-acre park to honor the valor of military members who have died.

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 179 are the caretakers of the park. Adjutant Gregory Lee says it’s important to honor those who never came home.

“Being a combat veteran I’ve felt like it’s always been important. My dad served in the war. I lost an uncle in WWII. I lost another one in Vietnam. And I lost, personally lost, 17 buddies in Vietnam. I think of those 17 guys that I fought with, became friends with, even in some cases knew some of their family. So, it’s tough.”

A dozen flags representing veteran’s organizations and all military branches line the pathway between the U.S. flag and the memorial wall. Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association raised them as Mohawk Thomas watched. He carries the Mohawk Warrior Flag and hopes that someday his tribal flag will also be raised to honor Native Americans who have served in the U.S. military.

Pat Bradley / WAMC Mohawk warrior flag

“The Mohawks were there too! 1945 they were the code talkers. When the war came, WWI and WWII that’s when the natives decided to join the peoples and to fight and to have the honor. And wherever I go, I’ll always carry this flag to let people know that you have all these flags. We also have a flag too.”

Standing in front of a memorial wall where each brick is engraved with a lost military member from the community, North Country Honor Flight Executive Officer Jerika Manning told the crowd Memorial Day is a sacred remembrance, especially as the nation marks its 250th anniversary

“Memorial Day asks something of Americans. It asks us to remember. It asks us to be worthy of the sacrifice that was made for our freedom. The greatest way that we can honor the fallen is not with words or just with ceremonies, it’s by living as citizens who value the liberty that they died to protect. When you see an American flag waving in the wind, remember who kept it flying.”

Local veterans groups are trying to engage youth and teach them about military history. Plattsburgh High School Encore A cappella sang during the ceremony.

“It is time to remember our fallen military with the laying of the wreath by the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 19-3”

“We remember the veterans that went before us. Let’s never forget them.”

The flags will be lowered during a ceremony in November on Veterans Day, which honors those who have served and are still living.

