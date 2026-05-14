© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

Pittsfield to explore alternate, non-police emergency response system for mental health crises

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 14, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Protestors in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, demonstrating against the police killing of Miguel Estrella in 2022.

A community conversation about creating an emergency response service for mental health calls as an alternative to the police is taking place in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, this evening.

A community conversation about creating an emergency response service for mental health calls as an alternative to the police is taking place in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, this evening. WAMC’s Josh Landes has more.

Michael Hitchcock, one of the event’s organizers, says that this January’s Hinsdale police killing of a man in crisis with no mental health co-responders on scene underscores community calls for a new system that began in 2022, when another young man who called out for help was shot to death by police in Pittsfield.

“We want to create an alternative service that you can call instead of police for mental health crises, but not only for those crises that people wait so long to call the police until that's their last resort," Hitchcock told WAMC. "We want a service that's robust and available before that, and if people feel they won't get in trouble by calling, they might be more likely to call a little earlier before it's a panic state.”

The discussion will take place at the Berkshire Athenaeum at 5:30 p.m.
Tags
News pittsfield
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content