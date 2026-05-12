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Hinsdale leaders defend police department amid mutual aid row with Dalton

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 12, 2026 at 1:24 PM EDT
The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, police department.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, police department.

Now that the town of Dalton, Massachusetts, has cut mutual aid ties with neighboring Hinsdale after a controversial police killing, Hinsdale’s leaders are pushing back on criticism.

On Monday, WAMC broke the news that Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout had ended her department’s cooperation with the Hinsdale Police Department amid criticism over its handling of the mental health wellness check on Biagio Kauvil in January that left the young man shot to death by police. On Tuesday, Hinsdale issued a statement to the press that “strongly disagrees” with Strout’s characterization of the Hinsdale PD as dangerously untrained, poorly managed, and a threat to both the public and her officers. In the statement, town Administrator Bob Graves said Strout was drawing on “selective interpretations of statements made in the aftermath of an extraordinarily complicated and tragic incident.” Graves defended the Hinsdale Police Department, arguing members were traumatized by the Kauvil killing. Graves also took issue with Strout’s statement that Jan. 7 was not the first time the Dalton PD had concerns about the Hinsdale PD, describing them as “vague references.” Strout is not the only critic of the Hinsdale PD in light of January’s incident. Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue has called for an independent investigation into the department, citing concerns about its leadership. The people of Hinsdale have approved funding for an audit of the department as well.
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News hinsdalehinsdale police departmentBerkshire District AttorneydaltonBiagio Kauvil
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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