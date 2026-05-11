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BREAKING: Dalton PD ends mutual aid agreement with Hinsdale after Jan. 7 killing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:12 PM EDT
The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, police department.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Hinsdale, Massachusetts, police department.

After a controversial police killing in Hinsdale, Massachusetts, that involved officers from its neighboring department, the town of Dalton has formally ended its mutual aid agreement with Hinsdale.

The letter from Dalton Police Chief Deanna Strout – obtained by WAMC through a public records request – cites the Hinsdale Police Department’s killing of Biagio Kauvil during a mental health house call on January 7th as well as "multiple occasions over the past several years" when her officers have observed concerns about the Hinsdale PD's training and oversight. Chief Strout framed those actions as a risk to the public and to Dalton officers. The April 14 message to Hinsdale's leaders also points to a claim made by Hinsdale Police Chief Shawn Boyne – the man responsible for the Kauvil incident and its lethal outcome – that "attributed responsibility to Dalton officers," saying the claim raises "significant concerns regarding interagency accountability and the accuracy of post-incident representation." Boyne's decision making during the events of Jan. 7 has already been publicly criticized by Berkshire DA Timothy Shugrue, who called for an independent investigation into the matter. WAMC has reached out to Hinsdale Town Administrator Robert Graves and acting Police Chief Bruce Cullett for comment.

The April 14, 2026, letter from Dalton to Hinsdale confirming mutual aid had been suspended (1/2).
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The April 14, 2026, letter from Dalton to Hinsdale confirming mutual aid had been suspended (1/2).
The April 14, 2026, letter from Dalton to Hinsdale confirming mutual aid had been suspended (2/2).
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The April 14, 2026, letter from Dalton to Hinsdale confirming mutual aid had been suspended (2/2).
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News hinsdale police departmenthinsdaledaltonBiagio Kauvil
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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