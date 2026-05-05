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Newburgh council reviews New Year's Day police killing

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT
Malcolm Burks and Felicia Hodges address Newburgh City Council 4-27-26
Elias Guerra
/
WAMC News
Malcolm Burks and Felicia Hodges addressed the Newburgh City Council on Monday, April 27, 2026.

As the New York State Attorney General’s Office probes the police killing of a man in Newburgh on New Year’s Day, city officials have reviewed materials related to a potential lawsuit.

The Newburgh City Council says it reviewed “preliminary information related to a notice of claim filed” in the death of Marcus Burks during executive session Monday night.

Burks died after he was tased, pepper sprayed and restrained by police following a crash and pursuit that began on Route 17K in the Town of Newburgh. Burks’ death was ruled a homicide.

The city is conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.
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News City of Newburgh policeCity of Newburghmarcus burkspolice killings
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