Newburgh council reviews New Year's Day police killing

As the New York State Attorney General’s Office probes the police killing of a man in Newburgh on New Year’s Day, city officials have reviewed materials related to a potential lawsuit.

The Newburgh City Council says it reviewed “preliminary information related to a notice of claim filed” in the death of Marcus Burks during executive session Monday night.

Burks died after he was tased, pepper sprayed and restrained by police following a crash and pursuit that began on Route 17K in the Town of Newburgh. Burks’ death was ruled a homicide.

The city is conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.