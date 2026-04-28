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Albany mayor to sign illegal street racing bill

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:28 AM EDT
Albany Mayor Applyrs celebrating the opening of Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course on April 16, 2026
Sajina Shrestha
/
WAMC
Albany Mayor Applyrs celebrating the opening of Capital Hills at Albany Golf Course on April 16, 2026

Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs will sign legislation Wednesday to strengthen penalties against illegal street racing.

The Democrat will hold a signing ceremony for the local law passed by the common council earlier this month.

The local law would allow police to issue penalties against drivers, flaggers and spectators, and seize vehicles involved in illegal racing.

In 2021, the city adopted a law that allows police to seize off-road vehicles used on city streets after a UAlbany student was seriously injured when she was struck by a dirt bike.

Earlier this month, the city police department said it would continue to monitor for illegal street racing after multiple people were charged in a “proactive enforcement” incident on Central Avenue.
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