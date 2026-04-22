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Former teacher at Pittsfield’s Miss Hall’s School pleads not guilty to raping students

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Former Miss Hall’s School teacher Matthew Rutledge is surrounded by a courtroom filled with people wearing orange hearts and orange clothing in solidarity with his accusers as he is arraigned on three felony counts of rape in Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield on Wednesday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle)
STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE/The Berkshire Eagle
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The Berkshire Eagle
Former Miss Hall’s School teacher Matthew Rutledge is surrounded by a courtroom filled with people wearing orange hearts and orange clothing in solidarity with his accusers as he is arraigned on three felony counts of rape in Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield on Wednesday. (Stephanie Zollshan/The Berkshire Eagle)

A former Pittsfield, Massachusetts, boarding school teacher pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three charges of raping his students

Matthew Rutledge’s accusers are his former students at Miss Hall's School, where he worked for decades until the allegations were made public in early 2024. Survivor Melissa Fares, who was the first to take her experience with Rutledge public, told WAMC outside Berkshire Superior Court that she’d waited years for this moment.

“To be in the same room as him, and for the first time, hold the power- It's just, I mean, God, it feels good. I don't know- It's great," she said. "It took a lot of hard work too. So while it's a celebration for me, it's nuanced. And obviously there's a lot more work to do, but I feel proud of myself.”

Fares says the elite all-girls boarding school still needs to be held fully accountable for generations of abuse allegedly perpetrated against students – allegations that both an independent law firm and news outlets including WAMC have substantiated with their own investigations. In a statement, Miss Hall’s described the rape allegations as “a painful part of our school’s history,” and apologized for “the harm that survivors have experienced.” The school maintains that it will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement while focusing on student safety and wellbeing.

Neither Rutledge nor his attorney responded to questions after leaving the courthouse following Wednesday’s arraignment. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.
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Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
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