Former teacher at Pittsfield’s Miss Hall’s School pleads not guilty to raping students

Matthew Rutledge’s accusers are his former students at Miss Hall's School, where he worked for decades until the allegations were made public in early 2024. Survivor Melissa Fares, who was the first to take her experience with Rutledge public, told WAMC outside Berkshire Superior Court that she’d waited years for this moment.

“To be in the same room as him, and for the first time, hold the power- It's just, I mean, God, it feels good. I don't know- It's great," she said. "It took a lot of hard work too. So while it's a celebration for me, it's nuanced. And obviously there's a lot more work to do, but I feel proud of myself.”

Fares says the elite all-girls boarding school still needs to be held fully accountable for generations of abuse allegedly perpetrated against students – allegations that both an independent law firm and news outlets including WAMC have substantiated with their own investigations. In a statement, Miss Hall’s described the rape allegations as “a painful part of our school’s history,” and apologized for “the harm that survivors have experienced.” The school maintains that it will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement while focusing on student safety and wellbeing.

Neither Rutledge nor his attorney responded to questions after leaving the courthouse following Wednesday’s arraignment. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.