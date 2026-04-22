Festival of Fools to return to Burlington this summer

Burlington City Arts has announced that the city’s Festival of Fools will return this summer.

The Festival of Fools had been a summer mainstay in Burlington since 2007, but the city cancelled the annual festival last year due to financial difficulties with a promise it would return in 2026. On Wednesday, Burlington City Arts announced the two-day festival will be held on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1. The downtown street festival on the Church Street Marketplace includes jugglers, acrobats, buskers and musicians. Burlington City Arts expects more than 20,000 people to attend.