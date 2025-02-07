Burlington, Vermont's Festival of Fools cancelled this year

One of Burlington, Vermont’s largest annual festivals will not be held this year.

Burlington City Arts announced Friday that the Festival of Fools will not take place in 2025.

The two-day summer event that began in 2007 brings street performers and musicians to the downtown and has become one of the largest festivals in the state.

In announcing the cancellation, Burlington City Arts said “As the City of Burlington faces unique financial difficulties while remaining dedicated to the specific goals of community safety, housing opportunities, and addressing climate challenges, each department has been asked to make hard but strategic decisions.” Burlington City Arts says it plans to relaunch the festival in 2026.

