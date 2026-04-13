Upstate New York soil processing plant faces scrutiny

A facility that processes contaminated soil is at the center of a planning debate in the Washington County village of Fort Edward.

ESMI/Clean Earth operates a facility that has been processing contaminated sediment for decades. In December, the plant was cited by the village for processing materials it was not permitted to handle. The company recently appealed.

It comes as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is considering the approval of a permit that would allow the plant to process 5,000 pounds of PFAS contaminated soils.

Activists and local residents say processing forever chemicals would pose dangerous health risks to the surrounding community.

Jessica Donnelley, an organizer with The Fort Stops PFAS, will be attending Tuesday's appeal hearing.

“The appeal will look at a lot of valid questions regarding the authority of local municipalities and does home-rule stand true in New York state.” said Donnelley.

ESMI/Clean Earth declined to comment.