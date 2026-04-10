Troy council votes to override Good Cause eviction bill veto

Troy’s all-Democratic City Council has voted to override Mayor Carmella Mantello’s veto on legislation that would protect tenants from “unjust cause evictions”.

The Good Cause eviction law would limit rent increases while also making it illegal for landlords to retaliate against tenants who speak out about unfit living conditions.

Troy’s city council had originally considered the law in 2025 before Mantello ruled out the measure. This year, the new all-Democratic council brought the measure back on the table. The council voted to pass the legislation last month before Mantello vetoed the legislation again, citing concerns about negatively impacting landlords and economic growth.

The council voted 7 to 0 to override that veto Thursday night, saying the legislation was a major campaign issue.

Before the vote, District 1 councilor Phil DeLorenzo told his colleagues that the override was about more than just tenant rights.

"So tonight, our question is simple, do we stand with our residents, or do we ignore what they've made abundantly clear?" asked DeLorenzo. "Because the voters will remember.”

In a statement following the vote, Mantello wrote the override was done mostly by a, “City Council that has chosen radical agendas over the needs of ordinary residents.”

