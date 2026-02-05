City Council members say ‘good cause’ is still good for Troy

Tonight, Troy’s all-Democratic City Council will examine legislation to give renters more rights.

This past weekend, City Councilor Greg Campbell-Cohen says some of his District 6 constituents didn’t have working water.

“And I went over to Lowe's and bought some heat tape after they were unable to get in touch with their landlord or property manager after about 36 hours and grab some heat tape, grabbed a space heater, and went over there and worked on falling out their pipes while I was calling their property manager to try to get them in the game.”

The Democrat says around midnight Saturday he was able to get ahold of the property manager, who fully restored water flow.

But Campbell-Cohen says the situation exemplifies why he supports good cause eviction legislation the council is considering Thursday.

The measure would limit rent increases to the Consumer Price Index plus 5% or 10% each year. It would also make it illegal for landlords to retaliate against tenants for speaking up about unfit living conditions. Examples of good cause to evict a tenant include not paying rent, illegal use of property, and malicious damage.

State legislation passed in 2024 required New York City to adopt good cause measures. But around the rest of the state, municipalities can opt in by passing a local law, as cities like Albany, Kingston, Hudson and New Paltz have done.

Troy’s proposed local law would apply to all non-rent-regulated units except those that have a “monthly rent greater than 345% of the fair market rent.”

The 2026 fair market rate for a one-bedroom apartment in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area is $1,417, according to United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Troy considered passing good cause measures last summer, but the Republican majority ultimately voted the effort down, arguing such laws negatively impact landlords and hurt economic growth.

Now the council is taking up the issue again after Democrats won every seat in the November election.

Council President Sue Steele says in a majority-renter city, it’s important to protect renters.

“The election shows that these were important issues. All of those who opposed those two items were defeated soundly,” Steele said. “So, we're listening to the people. Clearly, tenants need protection, not only in Troy, but in other communities. So, we're joining other communities in that effort. Video Conferencing allows for the public to engage in the meeting.”

Mayor Carmella Mantello says she is “strongly opposed to so-called good cause eviction.” She adds the proposed law would hurt the local housing market and landlords. The Republican says the city needs a balanced solution that “preserves housing stability, encourages investment, and supports responsible property owners.

Mantello says residents can contact the city’s code enforcement hotline anonymously if they have problems with their unit.

The council will also discuss legislation tonight that would allow members to participate virtually in meetings under extenuating circumstances. If approved, residents could also participate virtually, but only if at least one member of the council is doing so.

Last year, Mantello vetoed a similar proposal.

Troy’s City Council meets Thursday at 7.