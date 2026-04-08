Vermont governor urges people to run for office

While Governor Phil Scott hasn’t announced whether he will run for reelection, he says he’s glad to see others entering the race.

Last month, Amanda Janoo was the first Democrat to enter the state gubernatorial race, and this week, Democrat Aly Richards announced her campaign. Fourteen-year-old former legislative page Dean Roy is running as a third-party candidate. When asked what he thought about the potential competition, Governor Scott, a Republican, says anyone who steps up to run for governor should be applauded.

“It’s great to see others standing up and running for office, any office. You know when I was going through my local ballot seeing all the empty spaces selectboard races, school board positions with nobody on there. Whether it’s the legislative races or the constitutional offices or the local races, I just encourage people to run.”

Scott said he would wait until after the legislature adjourns before deciding if he will run for reelection.

