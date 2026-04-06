Second Democrat enters Vermont gubernatorial race

A second Democrat has entered the race for Vermont governor.

Aly Richards announced her candidacy Monday morning in her hometown of Newbury.

During the Peter Shumlin administration, she served as the governor’s deputy chief of staff. She is the former CEO of Let’s Grow Kids where she pushed for passage of a landmark child care law.

“We’ve got a five-alarm fire everywhere we look. You know, health care costs are out of control. You can’t find or afford housing. Our businesses are struggling to stay afloat. So I realized we’ve got to take that same focus and elbow grease we brought to the child care work and we have to bring that to all these other pressing issues that are facing the state of Vermont.”

Richards will face Amanda Janoo in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.

Governor Phil Scott has not announced his intentions and no other Republicans have announced a campaign.

