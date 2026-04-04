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All Things Considered

Management recommendations for high use Forest Preserve areas released

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 4, 2026 at 10:05 AM EDT
view of the Adirondacks from Marcy Field
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
view of the Adirondacks from Marcy Field

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released management recommendations for visitor use in the Adirondack High Peaks and the Catskills.

The final recommendations note that visitation to the Adirondack High Peaks and the Catskill Park’s Kaaterskill Clove are among the most highly visited regions in New York. The increased use is causing traffic and parking congestion, unsafe roads, crowded trails and summits and trail degradation. The report outlines a plan for managing visitor use and a long-term monitoring plan.

The Adirondack Council praised the release of the recommendations saying they complete “the first steps toward improved management of visitors to heavily visited hiking trails and mountain summits...”

The DEC is accepting public comments until June 1.

Virtual public hearings are scheduled on April 22 and 29.
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News NYS DECNYS Department of Environmental ConservationAdirondacksAdirondacks-High PeaksAdirondacks OveruseAdirondacks OvercrowdingCatskill ParkKaaterskill Clove
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