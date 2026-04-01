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Ex-New York prison guard convicted in inmate death

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published April 1, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
The Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, N.Y. is shown on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 (AP Photo/Michael Hill)
Michael Hill
/
The Associated Press
The Mid-State Correctional Facility in Marcy, N.Y. is shown on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 (AP Photo/Michael Hill)

A former New York prison guard was found guilty of several charges in the beating death of an inmate last year at Mid-State Correctional Facility, near Utica.

A jury found Jonah Levi guilty of manslaughter, assault and other charges for his role in killing Messiah Nantwi. Levi was acquitted of second-degree murder.

Levi was the first guard accused in Nantwi’s death to face trial.

In a statement, Nantwi’s father, Patterson, said Wednesday’s verdict “sets an important precedent – not just for Messiah, but for everyone who is incarcerated.”

Nantwi’s death in March 2025 came three months after another inmate, Robert Brooks, was beaten to death by officers at the nearby Marcy Correctional Facility.

Their deaths prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to pass prison reforms last year.
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News prison deathcrimesconvictionNew York prisons
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