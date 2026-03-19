Republican candidates respond to state party endorsement in the NY-21 district Congressional race

The New York Republican State Committee has endorsed Robert Smullen in the race to replace the retiring Elise Stefanik in the 21st Congressional District. But opponent Anthony Constantino says the endorsement helps his campaign.

In a statement released this week, New York GOP Chair Ed Cox offered his endorsement stating “Robert Smullen is exactly the kind of leader we need representing Upstate New York in Washington. After 24 years of distinguished service as a United States Marine Corps Colonel ... Robert has already proven his commitment to defending our country and the values we hold dear.” Cox continues that Smullen has championed conservative principles and is “the only candidate in this race appointed by President Donald Trump, and I know he will be a strong advocate for President Trump’s agenda in Congress.”

Smullen, who currently represents New York’s 118th Assembly District, calls the endorsement tremendous news.

“The New York State GOP, having done their endorsement, shows the enormous support that we’re building for my candidacy for the NY-21 Congressional seat. Across the entire district, I’ve had 11 GOP committees endorse me and now with the state committee endorsing me it’s terrific news. It shows how strong we’re doing right now.”

Smullen, from Gloversville, told Politico New York’s Playbook that having previously gained the state Conservative Party endorsement, both parties are “united around a shared mission.”

“The mission is to send a Marine to Washington to take our voice and our values to Washington D.C.; to take someone who’s from the district who’s been a lifelong Republican, who’s running in a Republican primary; who’s been appointed by President Trump, I was a member of the president’s Commission On White House Fellows in the first Trump Administration; to be able to take the needs and the wants and what needs to be represented here in the North Country, to be able to take that directly to Washington D.C.”

Smullen will continue to face Anthony Constantino, from Edinburg, in the Congressional race.

It has been an abrasive campaign, with Smullen accusing Constantino of not paying taxes, supporting Democrats and never voting for Trump. Constantino in turn has called Smullen a liar and a coward and sued him.

Constantino, the founder of Amsterdam-based sticker manufacturer StickerMule, is self-funding his campaign.

“The New York GOP has a track record of losing. I’m involved in politics to fix things. The Democrats have been winning for a long time. It’s the New York GOP’s fault. I believe in the Republican Party’s ideas and ideals, but the party in New York state is a losing party. It’s been losing for 23 years straight. I’m here to fix it and the voters get that which is why this endorsement, these endorsements are doing nothing.”

Constantino claims he is running well ahead of Smullen among voters and the GOP endorsement of his opponent actually helps his campaign.

“I’m in it to win. We’re going to win. The voters get it. I think this endorsement is probably going to boost my poll numbers even further because it’s really an endorsement of me. It says to the voters that these people are scared that I’m going to expose them, I’m going to fix things. I don’t want to be endorsed by the losing team. So when a bunch of losers endorse the other guy, it’s an endorsement of me.”

During the aborted 2025 special election for the seat, Constantino said all options were on the table to move his campaign forward, which some interpreted as a plan to run as an independent if he lost the GOP nod. But he says he will prevail over Smullen In the upcoming Republican primary.

“I actually anticipate winning by a lot. In this race I hired Elise Stefanik’s pollster and I talked to him privately and they expect a landslide victory for me in the primary. So, I think I’m going to win easily. The voters get it. These endorsements don’t help my opponent. They make him look bad and they make me look good because it’s losers and corrupt people endorsing another corrupt person.”

Smullen, meanwhile, is confident he will beat Constantino in the Republican primary.

“I’m clearly the best candidate in the race. I did three tours in Afghanistan. I was in the Marine Corps for 24 years. I retired as a colonel. I’m a fighter. I have the strongest candidacy to win the Republican primary, which is scheduled for June 23. And I’m going to win this race in November in the general election.”

Democrats currently in the New York 21st District Congressional race are Blake Gendebien, from Lisbon, Dylan Hewitt, from South Glens Falls, and Stuart Amoriell, from Lake Placid.

