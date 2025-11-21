State Assembylman Robert Smullen first Republican to launch bid for NY-21

Republican New York State Assemblyman Robert Smullen has launched his campaign for Congress, looking to fill the 21st District seat currently held by Elise Stefanik, who is making a run for governor.

On Thursday, Robert Smullen, who represents the state’s 118th Assembly District, became the first Republican to enter the race for NY’s 21st Congressional District.

“To stand with President Trump as he strengthens our borders and restores law and order. To lower costs and stop the reckless inflation that Washington’s spending is doing to our country. To grow our upstate economy by investing in infrastructure and broadband and small businesses. To support our veterans and ensure that no one who ever wore the uniform is ever left behind,” said Smullen.

Smullen, who served for 24 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, touted his alignment with President Donald Trump to a room full of supporters in Johnstown. According to his campaign, Smullen is the only “Trump-appointed conservative” in the race. Smullen served on the President's Commission on White House Fellows during Trump’s first administration.

“To empower parents and ensure that every child has the future to learn, to grow, and to succeed. And to back the blue, because safe communities are the foundation of a strong America. That’s what President Trump calls the America First Agenda and that’s exactly what I’ll fight for in Congress,” said Smullen.

Lifelong Johnstown native Pat Buell said she is drawn to Smullen because of his allegiance to Trump.

“The economy is better than it was under the previous administration, but there’s some economic issues that I think need to be addressed. I go to the grocery store and I wonder how families can afford their groceries. So, that’s a huge, huge issue for me,” said Buell.

Speaking to reporters, Smullen said affordability is a top issue, and he sees an America First agenda as the best way to address constituents’ concerns.

“We need to stop inflation from making things very expensive for our people. That means to stop runaway spending to make sure that all of our people can afford to live here. We also need to make sure that businesses are able to come back to upstate New York – that’s part of the America First agenda it’s to bring businesses back to the United States. For far too long our children, we’ve raised them, we’ve educated them, and then they’ve moved away for other opportunities. Now is the time to give them a place they can call home for their entire lives,” said Smullen.

Despite his ties to the Trump administration, Smullen said he’ll also be able to reach independent voters.

“So, I actually learned in the United States Marine Corps., which is part of the military, which I think the finest institution of national unity that we have where Americans come from all walks of life, from all over the country, they work together, they have a common mission, and that’s to serve the United States of America. I’d like to take that same idea into the U.S. Congress. I’ll work with anybody as long as it’s in the cause of serving the people in upstate New York – that’s what upstate first means,” said Smullen.

Independents could be key in a district that was represented by Democrat Bill Owens before Stefanik came into office in 2014.

The seat is opening now after Stefanik announced earlier this month that she would be mounting a challenge to Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

Earlier in the year, Stefanik was thought to be Trump’s pick to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, potentially setting the stage for a special election. That nomination fell through, but not before Democrat Blake Gendebien, a Lisbon dairy farmer, launched his campaign for NY-21.

Democrats Blake Gendebien and Dylan Hewitt, a progressive from South Glens Falls, have both previously declared their candidacy for Stefanik’s seat.