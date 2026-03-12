Albany man sentenced for slashing police officer

An Albany man will serve 17 years in state prison for a 2022 knife attack against Albany police officers.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, the 58-year-old Eric Frazier was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in October to charges that included aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

The case stems from a June 20, 2022, incident in which Frazier pulled a knife on officers responding to a domestic dispute on Franklin Street. According to the DA, Frazier attempted to stab one officer in the chest and cut the other in the arm, causing serious injury. After a physical altercation, an officer shot Frazier in the chest. He was taken to Albany Medical Center and recovered.

Albany PD has not released the name of the officers involved.

The case was reviewed by Albany’s Community Police Review Board in 2023. Members found the officer who fired was compliant with department guidelines, but suggested the officer be disciplined for the manner of the response. That’s according to the Times Union, which also reported the review board indicated officers “actively attempted to downplay the incident.”

According to the Albany newspaper, Frazier sued the police department in August, alleging the shooting violated his constitutional rights.

