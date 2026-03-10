Advocates call for hearing on Vermont National Guard bill

A bill introduced in the Vermont Legislature is intended to limit the federal government’s ability to deploy the Vermont National Guard.

The bill as introduced states that the federal government has been circumventing Congress’ authority to declare war and would mandate that “The Governor shall not release the Vermont National Guard into active duty combat unless the U.S. Congress has passed an official declaration of war...”

Brattleboro United Church of Christ Rev. Dr. Scott Couper was among advocates at the State House calling on the chair of the Vermont House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs to schedule a hearing on the bill.

“The Defend the Guard Act would help restore Constitutional checks and balances while ensuring that the Vermont National Guard stays here and serves the people of this state.”

Several reporters challenged provisions of the proposal, such as the governor’s ability to forestall federal deployments. Advocates responded that is why a hearing to review the bill is needed.

