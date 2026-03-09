© 2026
All Things Considered

Vermont State University names new president

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Dr. Sherry Kollmann
Vermont State University
Dr. Sherry Kollmann

A new president of Vermont State University has been named.

The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees has appointed Sherry Kollmann system vice chancellor and president of Vermont State University.

On Monday, the board unanimously approved and Chair Lynn Dickinson thanked the search committee.

“The committee did a really good job and everybody’s very happy with this appointment. So, Sherry, we are very glad you’re joining us.”

Currently the chancellor of the New Mexico State University Global campus, Kollmann previously worked at Southern New Hampshire University and New England College. Vermont State University includes five campuses in Castleton, Randolph, Johnson, Williston and Lyndon.

Kollmann will begin her tenure in July after current president Dave Bergh retires.
