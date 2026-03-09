© 2026
Pittsfield man accused of impersonating veteran for decades

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
A view of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Springfield.
Farragutful via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Springfield in 2019.

A Pittsfield man accused of falsely impersonating an Army veteran for more than 30 years will appear in federal court Monday.

James Sommers was arrested last week in Pittsfield at Soldier On. The facility provides supportive housing for military veterans.

According to the Justice Department, Sommers began impersonating an Army veteran who served honorably from 1979 to 1982 as early as 1994.

Officials say Sommers used a stolen identity to obtain Social Security benefits and nearly $30,000 in medical care and medications from Veterans Affairs hospitals, including as recently as last month.

According to charging documents, Sommers has numerous prior convictions in New York under the victim’s name.

Sommers faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
