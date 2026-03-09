Pittsfield man accused of impersonating veteran for decades

A Pittsfield man accused of falsely impersonating an Army veteran for more than 30 years will appear in federal court Monday.

James Sommers was arrested last week in Pittsfield at Soldier On. The facility provides supportive housing for military veterans.

According to the Justice Department, Sommers began impersonating an Army veteran who served honorably from 1979 to 1982 as early as 1994.

Officials say Sommers used a stolen identity to obtain Social Security benefits and nearly $30,000 in medical care and medications from Veterans Affairs hospitals, including as recently as last month.

According to charging documents, Sommers has numerous prior convictions in New York under the victim’s name.

Sommers faces up to five years in prison if convicted.