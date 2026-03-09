New civics education guide issued by the Vermont Secretary of State

Vermont’s secretary of state is highlighting a new resource to help promote civic education.

This is Civic Learning Week and Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has released a comic book-style map and guide explaining the history of the State House and government operations in Montpelier. Created with support from the state Curator’s Office and Vermont Humanities, Copeland Hanzas would like it to be available to all fourth graders in the state.

Dan Mott is a teacher at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction and is the illustrator of the guide. Mott says, “One of the goals .... is to help Vermonters visualize what their government actually is and where the work of government takes place.”

