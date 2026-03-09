© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

New civics education guide issued by the Vermont Secretary of State

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
Sample page from “Your Vermont State House – Government and Democracy in Vermont’s Capital”
Dan Mott
/
Vermont Secretary of State
Sample page from “Your Vermont State House – Government and Democracy in Vermont’s Capital”

Vermont’s secretary of state is highlighting a new resource to help promote civic education.

This is Civic Learning Week and Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas has released a comic book-style map and guide explaining the history of the State House and government operations in Montpelier. Created with support from the state Curator’s Office and Vermont Humanities, Copeland Hanzas would like it to be available to all fourth graders in the state.

Dan Mott is a teacher at the Center for Cartoon Studies in White River Junction and is the illustrator of the guide. Mott says, “One of the goals .... is to help Vermonters visualize what their government actually is and where the work of government takes place.”
Tags
News Dan Mottcivicscivics educationVermont Secretary of StateVermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley