Midday Magazine

Local sensory gym making sure everyone is included in Women's History Month celebrations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM EST
Lisa Audi, founder of Bring on the Spectrum on a swing
Samantha Simmons
In an effort to highlight Women’s History Month, a local sensory gym is hosting events meant to celebrate and include neurodivergent individuals.

Lisa Audi, the founder of Bring on the Spectrum, says the G.I.R.L.S. Who BOTS events are meant to uplift neurodivergent girls through mentorship and more.

Audi, who organized the space after the closure of another sensory-friendly gym, says the gym and community space is meant to support children to adults who lead neurodivergent lives and making spaces inclusive.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Audi this week ahead of the start of events highlighting Women’s History Month.

Founder of Bring on the Spectrum Lisa Audi.
More information about events can be found at https://www.bringonthespectrum.org/.
News Bring on the Spectrum
Samantha Simmons
She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

