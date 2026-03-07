Local sensory gym making sure everyone is included in Women's History Month celebrations

In an effort to highlight Women’s History Month, a local sensory gym is hosting events meant to celebrate and include neurodivergent individuals.

Lisa Audi, the founder of Bring on the Spectrum, says the G.I.R.L.S. Who BOTS events are meant to uplift neurodivergent girls through mentorship and more.

Audi, who organized the space after the closure of another sensory-friendly gym, says the gym and community space is meant to support children to adults who lead neurodivergent lives and making spaces inclusive.

WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Audi this week ahead of the start of events highlighting Women’s History Month.

More information about events can be found at https://www.bringonthespectrum.org/.