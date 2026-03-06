© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

North Country realtors say red tape hindering affordable housing construction

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
Construction of affordable housing units in Plattsburgh (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Construction of affordable housing units in Plattsburgh (file)

Housing was a concern for several businesses during a North Country Chamber of Commerce legislative forum this morning.

Adirondack Champlain Valley Realtors President Jodi Gunther noted that with rising costs across most industries, home ownership is being pushed out of reach for many consumers. At the same time, she says developers face excessive red tape and zoning regulations that make affordable housing projects impractical.

“For many years we have heard the state leadership from the governor down describe housing as a crisis. If we truly believe this then we must ensure that our policies reflect the urgency. It is irresponsible to use that language while simultaneously implementing regulations that make it harder and harder to build and invest in housing.”

Gunther said stricter landlord-tenant laws leave property owners with limited ability to protect their investment, which discourages long-term investment in rental housing.
Tags
News affordable housingHousing AffordabilityAdirondack Champlain Valley Realtors
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley