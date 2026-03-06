North Country realtors say red tape hindering affordable housing construction

Housing was a concern for several businesses during a North Country Chamber of Commerce legislative forum this morning.

Adirondack Champlain Valley Realtors President Jodi Gunther noted that with rising costs across most industries, home ownership is being pushed out of reach for many consumers. At the same time, she says developers face excessive red tape and zoning regulations that make affordable housing projects impractical.

“For many years we have heard the state leadership from the governor down describe housing as a crisis. If we truly believe this then we must ensure that our policies reflect the urgency. It is irresponsible to use that language while simultaneously implementing regulations that make it harder and harder to build and invest in housing.”

Gunther said stricter landlord-tenant laws leave property owners with limited ability to protect their investment, which discourages long-term investment in rental housing.

