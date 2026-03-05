Vermont nurse charged with drug offenses

A nurse from Barre, Vermont has been charged with criminal drug diversion.

Brittney Roberts, also known as Brittney Metivier, was arraigned Thursday on a felony count of fraud or deceit involving a regulated drug.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office alleges that, between January and October of 2025, the 36-year-old Roberts obtained, for her own use, controlled substances, including fentanyl, that were intended for patients. Roberts, who was a licensed practical nurse in the endoscopy unit at the University of Vermont’s Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, pleaded not guilty. If convicted of felony drug diversion, she faces a maximum 2 years in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

