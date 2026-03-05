Troy renters will need to wait for more protections.

The all-Democrat council passed the legislation Thursday night that would give renters protections from landlords who evict residents without so-called good cause.

A spokesperson for Mayor Carmella Mantello, a Republican, told reporters as the vote came in that the mayor would be vetoing the legislation.

Only a dozen-or-so municipalities in New York have opted into the state law that's only required in New York City.

Speaking during a public comment period, Mantello called on the council to pause the vote, asking the council to pause the vote and conduct a study.