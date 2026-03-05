© 2026
Troy renters will need to wait for more protections

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 5, 2026 at 8:14 PM EST
Mayor Carmella Mantello asking the council to pause a vote on Good Cause Eviction legislation Thursday night
Samantha Simmons
Troy renters will need to wait for more protections.

The all-Democrat council passed the legislation Thursday night that would give renters protections from landlords who evict residents without so-called good cause.

A spokesperson for Mayor Carmella Mantello, a Republican, told reporters as the vote came in that the mayor would be vetoing the legislation.

Only a dozen-or-so municipalities in New York have opted into the state law that's only required in New York City.

Speaking during a public comment period, Mantello called on the council to pause the vote, asking the council to pause the vote and conduct a study.
News Troy City CouncilCity of TroyGood Cause Eviction
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
