Rensselaer County lawmakers want department heads to return to meetings

Rensselaer County legislators are pushing back against a move by County Executive Steve McLaughlin regarding department head attendance.

After the county executive told department heads they no longer have to attend meetings of the Rensselaer County Legislature, some are calling for charter amendments.

In January, Republican County Executive Steve McLaughlin issued the directive, noting that lawmakers can submit questions ahead of time to get answers. McLaughlin says this creates a paper trail of communication and is more transparent and efficient.

Both Republicans and Democrats are calling the move an obstruction to government.

First-term Democrat Mary Frances Sabo, a former town of North Greenbush board member, says since taking office in January, she hasn’t been able to clearly vote on some resolutions.

“It's important that the legislators understand what they're voting on, because they're, in some cases, committing county aka taxpayer funds, and making decisions. And traditionally, the department heads had come and they were open or a designee, and we're available to answer questions and provide backup and information,” Sabo said.

Legislative Republicans have drafted language for a local law proposing a charter change that reads as follows:

“Any county department, bureau, commission or sponsored agency

(e.g., H.V.C.C., contractual agency, etc.) shall be represented at any

regular, committee or special meeting of the Rensselaer County

Legislature, or any of the Rensselaer County Legislative Committees,

when legislation pertaining to that department, bureau, commission or

agency is on the meeting agenda for the Rensselaer County Legislature

or any Rensselaer County Legislative Committee. A head of a county

department, bureau, commission or agency, or representative familiar

with the respective legislation, shall be present to answer any

questions which may arise during the course of the meeting with

respect to the legislation.”

Nearly a dozen resolutions discussed during committee meetings last month were tabled.

McLaughlin’s office says since the change was implemented, lawmakers have sent in few emails, mostly observations.

Sabo, who is on the Public Works Committee says she had sent an email to the county engineer seeking a tour of the county’s highway department facilities but received no response.

Lawmakers are hoping to adopt the changes at a March 26 meeting, assuming it’s then approved by McLaughlin.

Prior to the meeting, a public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. the same day for residents to weigh in.