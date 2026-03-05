New York housing program targets North Country region

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new workforce housing initiative targeting the state’s North Country region.

The Accelerate Workforce Housing program is a multi-year, public-private effort to address housing shortages in the North Country. A $3 million matching grant form Empire State Development is intended to help develop new housing for working families who do not qualify for traditional housing assistance but are priced out of the current market, including teachers and healthcare aides.

The program will provide technical assistance to communities trying to build more housing, fund pre-development work and provide a revolving loan fund to financing projects.