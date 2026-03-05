Man charged with intentionally assaulting a police officer with his car

A Grand Isle, Vermont sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital after a driver hit him with their vehicle.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday night Grand Isle County sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Nicholas Pillsbury was walking back to his cruiser following a traffic stop on the Ferry Road. The driver who had been pulled over then drove into the deputy, dragging him for a distance. It took about a half-hour for first responders to get Pillsbury out from under the car. He was discharged from the University of Vermont Medical Center Thursday morning.

The driver that pinned the officer, 36-year-old Kevin Marx of Grand Isle, ran from the scene. He was apprehended and taken into custody at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Marx pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree attempted murder during his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in North Hero on Thursday. He is being held without bail pending further court proceedings.

