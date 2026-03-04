Rutland elects new mayor

In Rutland, voters elected a new mayor after an entirely write-in campaign.

Mayor Mike Doenges announced Jan. 29 he would resign in the middle of his term, but did so after the filing deadline for candidates to get on the ballot, so the nine announced candidates all mounted write-in campaigns.

Unofficial results indicated Alderman Tom Donahue won with 1,323 votes. David Allaire, who was mayor before Doenges, was second with 999.

Governor Phil Scott had endorsed Tom Donahue in the race.

Donahue will serve the last year of a two-year term.