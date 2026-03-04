Rensselaer County to hold electronic recycling event next month

Rensselaer County residents can soon recycle electronics.

It’s almost time for Rensselaer County residents to clean out their attics and basements.

On April 18th from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., county residents can drop off computers, televisions, cellphones, air conditioners, and more for environmentally-safe recycling.

The event at the county office building in East Greenbush, is sponsored by the County Legislature and the Environmental Management Council.

Batteries, dishwashers, refrigerators, and biomedical materials will not be accepted.