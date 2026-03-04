© 2026
Rensselaer County to hold electronic recycling event next month

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published March 4, 2026 at 10:36 AM EST

Rensselaer County residents can soon recycle electronics.

It’s almost time for Rensselaer County residents to clean out their attics and basements.

On April 18th from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., county residents can drop off computers, televisions, cellphones, air conditioners, and more for environmentally-safe recycling.

The event at the county office building in East Greenbush, is sponsored by the County Legislature and the Environmental Management Council.

Batteries, dishwashers, refrigerators, and biomedical materials will not be accepted.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
