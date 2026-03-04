Burlington Democrats retain council majority

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election indicate the Burlington City Council will remain controlled by Democrats.

Eight of 12 council seats were on the Town Meeting Day ballot. Six races were uncontested, including five involving incumbents. However, the remaining races in wards 7 and 8 still had the ability to change the balance of the council between Progressives and Democrats.

Both incumbents -- Democrat Evan Litwin in Ward 7 and Progressive Marek Broderick in Ward 8 -- were reelected by large margins, thus Democrats maintained a 7-5 advantage.

Ballot props pass

City voters approved all ballot questions Tuesday.

According to unofficial results, the $140.8 million school budget passed 67% to 32%. Voters also approved a 5-cent increase in the city’s police and fire tax rate 70% to 30%, and a charter change asking to establish an Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging passed 57% to 42%. The charter change must now be approved by the state legislature

