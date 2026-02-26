© 2026
Permanent Vermont corrections commissioner appointed

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 26, 2026 at 3:45 PM EST
Vermont’s interim Department of Corrections commissioner has been appointed as the permanent commissioner.

Jon Murad has served as interim Corrections Commissioner since last August. Gov. Phil Scott announced his permanent appointment on Thursday saying Murad’s “experience and leadership will continue to be a valuable asset to the Department.”

Murad retired from the New York City Police Department as an assistant commissioner and then served as Burlington, Vermont’s police chief.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. His appointment is effective immediately.
