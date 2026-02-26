Permanent Vermont corrections commissioner appointed

Vermont’s interim Department of Corrections commissioner has been appointed as the permanent commissioner.

Jon Murad has served as interim Corrections Commissioner since last August. Gov. Phil Scott announced his permanent appointment on Thursday saying Murad’s “experience and leadership will continue to be a valuable asset to the Department.”

Murad retired from the New York City Police Department as an assistant commissioner and then served as Burlington, Vermont’s police chief.

He holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. His appointment is effective immediately.

