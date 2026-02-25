Governor Phil Scott reflects on visit to Holocaust Museum

While in Washington, D.C., last week, Vermont Governor Phil Scott said he visited the Holocaust Museum

Vermont’s Republican governor said he had been scheduled to speak at a civility forum, but the session was canceled. So, he took that time to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Going through the museum is just a reminder of how quickly we can sometimes forget. And I think that it’s something that we should reflect on. And everyone should go and at least take a walk through to see just not that many years ago something violent and egregious happened that changed the world. And we seem to forget that.”

Scott said he met five WWII vets who were also touring the museum and offered his thanks for their service.

