A Newport, Vermont man charged with domestic terrorism was due in court Tuesday.

Last Thursday troopers from the Vermont State Police contacted 38-year-old Joseph Millett from the Town of Newport after he made homicidal and suicidal threats to a veterans’ crisis line.

Millett agreed to come to the State Police barracks in Derby where he continued to make threatening statements, including a mass casualty event, to the troopers.

Police disarmed him without incident and Millett was taken into protective custody.