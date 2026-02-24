© 2026
All Things Considered

Vermont man charged with domestic terrorism

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST
A Newport, Vermont man charged with domestic terrorism was due in court Tuesday.

Last Thursday troopers from the Vermont State Police contacted 38-year-old Joseph Millett from the Town of Newport after he made homicidal and suicidal threats to a veterans’ crisis line.

Millett agreed to come to the State Police barracks in Derby where he continued to make threatening statements, including a mass casualty event, to the troopers.

Police disarmed him without incident and Millett was taken into protective custody.
Pat Bradley
