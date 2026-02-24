Northeast Democrats to boycott Trump's State of the Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address tonight, though some Northeast Democrats plan to boycott.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy and Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint are among a handful of legislators who plan to skip President Trump’s annual speech. Instead, they plan to attend a counterprogramming-event on the National Mall.

Balint spoke with WAMC ahead of this evening's "State of the Swamp" protest.

“I really wanted to be part of an event that was much more positive and focused on bringing the country together. Having watched the President use 100 minutes last year to spread lies, misinformation, insults, and division, I do not want to be part of something that is so negative when in this moment we need to be bringing people together,” said Balint.

Balint noted that another title for the event is “The People’s State of the Union.” She argues the current administration’s priorities do not reflect the most pressing issues for most Americans.

“They want the President focused on economic issues and defending the constitution, and they’re not seeing either of those things right now. So, as we see his popularity slide in the polls, as we hear from more and more Americans that we need a course correction I think it’s important for us, as members of Congress, to give voice to our constituents and what they’re saying to us,” said Balint.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement, in part, “Democrats all voted against securing the border and deporting criminal illegals. Democrats all voted against modernizing our military… It’s not a surprise that they refuse to celebrate and honor the Americans who have benefitted from the commonsense policies Republicans have governed with.”

Still, not all Northeast Democrats plan to boycott the speech. Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Paul Tonko plan to attend as normal.

Schumer spoke to the press ahead of the President’s address.

“We’ve never had a President as corrupt and as crooked as Trump. While people are paying more for rent and losing insurance, Trump’s net-worth has soared by at least $1 billion since becoming president. He wants to become the richest man in America, and it’s with your money, Mr. and Mrs. taxpayer,” said Schumer.

He added that President Trump is disconnected from the average American.

“Americans, frankly, don’t care what Trump has to say at the State of the Union because they’re too worried about the state of their wallets. They’re worried about the state of their rent, the state of their energy bills, the state of their health care costs,” said Schumer.

Tonko, who represents New York’s 20 Congressional District and has made calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, says he’ll be hosting Albany Law School professor and immigration law expert, Lauren DesRosiers.

“You know, the whole effort was to go after those who are criminals and make our neighborhoods safer, address the border situation. In fact, the reverse has happened. A great percentage of those that they have deported or detained in some way are not criminal elements, they are people who are citizens with no criminal record,” said Tonko.