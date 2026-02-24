Dutchess County Legislature puts $7 million to affordable housing

The Dutchess County Legislature unanimously voted earlier this month to allocate $7 million to the Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund that will go towards building almost 300 housing units in Poughkeepsie and other cities in Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Chair Yvette Valdes Smith told WAMC that building these units is meant to address a pressing need in Dutchess County.

“Time is of the essence too. Not only are we looking for a good, smart, reasonable and responsible place, but also timing is really important here. People need places to live. This is a problem that we can't keep kicking down the road here,” Chair Smith.

Smith said the Housing Trust Fund where the $7 million was allocated came out of a housing needs assessment done in 2022. She said some of the units will also be allocated to seniors.

“Obviously there's a housing crisis throughout the nation, but especially in New York, and Dutchess it’s proven that our population is growing and we need actual viable affordable housing units throughout the county, not just in certain areas, but in as many different districts as possible,” Smith continued.

The housing trust fund will support 200 affordable units in Poughkeepsie, and also affordable units in Beacon, Rhinebeck and Amenia.

“Our seniors deserve to age in place, and our young people deserve the chance to build their futures here in Dutchess County,” said Legislator Lisa Kaul in a statement.