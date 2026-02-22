Ulster County Legislature votes to replace old Basin Road Bridge

The Ulster County Legislature approved a measure on Tuesday to replace a bridge over Basin Road at the end of the Ashokan Rail Trail.

Residents turned out Tuesday night before the vote to prevent an agreement with New York City Department of Environmental Protection from removing an old railroad bridge next to the Ashokan Reservoir that has low clearance and has caused several crashes.

The residents who spoke against the resolution said they would prefer that Catskill Mountain Railroad be in charge of elevating the bridge so they can expand towards the Ashokan Reservoir. One local, Russ Bonk, said the Catskill Mountain Railroad needs to grow.

“We, the Catskill Mountain Railroad, has been dwindled down to 4.6 miles. We have asked for 1.7 more miles. We're not going to get on our knees and beg anymore,” Bonk said.

Vinnie Nigram, event coordinator for the Catskill Mountain Railroad, says the train brings in millions of dollars in tourism revenue each year. But said the railroad would be willing to move somewhere else where they’re more welcome.

“So if we have to go somewhere, take our stuff with us, then I'll be spending the rest of my time writing apology letters to all the business owners and the kids that we employ. Thank you very much,” Nigram said.

The resolution, which passed 19-3, means Ulster will move ahead with an agreement with NYC DEP to replace the bridge with an elevated pedestrian path for walking and biking.