Midday Magazine

Rensselaer County's incumbent District Attorney seeks re-election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 21, 2026 at 10:38 AM EST
Mary Pat Donnelly
Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office
Mary Pat Donnelly

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly is running for re-election. The currently unopposed Democrat has been in office since 2019. County Republicans are expected to nominate candidates for 2026 elections this weekend. She was recently named president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York. Donnelly says as she runs for reelection, she wants voters to know that political affiliations are unimportant to her and her staff as they work to defend their clients. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Donnelly about how her work and volunteer efforts have prepared her for potential re-election.
Samantha Simmons
Weekend Edition Host/Reporter.


She covers Rensselaer County, New York State politics, and local arts and culture.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
