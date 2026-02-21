Rensselaer County's incumbent District Attorney seeks re-election

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly is running for re-election. The currently unopposed Democrat has been in office since 2019. County Republicans are expected to nominate candidates for 2026 elections this weekend. She was recently named president of the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York. Donnelly says as she runs for reelection, she wants voters to know that political affiliations are unimportant to her and her staff as they work to defend their clients. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Donnelly about how her work and volunteer efforts have prepared her for potential re-election.