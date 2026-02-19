Vermont Adjutant General delivers final speech to state legislature

Vermont’s retiring Adjutant General gave his final State of the Guard speech to the state legislature on Thursday.

An Adjutant General is the commander of a state’s National Guard. Greg Knight has served as the leader of the Vermont National Guard since 2019 and is retiring in March.

In his final speech to the Legislature, General Knight thanked lawmakers for allowing him to lead the Vermont Guard

“I’m deeply proud of what this organization, our soldiers and airmen. have accomplished with your support. The strength of the Vermont National Guard is inseparable from the strength of its relationship with the legislature. You are not simply an oversight body or funding authority. You’re one of the most important centers of influence for the men and women who serve in uniform and for the communities they return to after every mission.”

Following the speech, legislators elected Major General Henry Harder to a two-year term as the state Adjutant General.

Vermont is the only state in which the legislature chooses the Adjutant General.

