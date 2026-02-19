© 2026
Midday Magazine

Troy mayor Carmella Mantello vows to redevelop 1 Monument Square

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published February 14, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Troy’s concrete pit, commonly called 1 Monument Square, is the home of the former City Hall, which was razed about 15 years ago. Several redevelopment plans that would have utilized state and federal funds have fallen through over the years. During her State of the City this week, Troy’s Mayor Carmella Mantello promised not to leave the long-vacant 1 Monument Square undeveloped any longer. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with the Republican about plans for the downtown site and about other topics addressed during her State of the City.
