Troy mayor Carmella Mantello vows to redevelop 1 Monument Square

Troy’s concrete pit, commonly called 1 Monument Square, is the home of the former City Hall, which was razed about 15 years ago. Several redevelopment plans that would have utilized state and federal funds have fallen through over the years. During her State of the City this week, Troy’s Mayor Carmella Mantello promised not to leave the long-vacant 1 Monument Square undeveloped any longer. WAMC’s Samantha Simmons spoke with the Republican about plans for the downtown site and about other topics addressed during her State of the City.