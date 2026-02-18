© 2026
All Things Considered

Vermont treasurer announces funding for Rutland project

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
Rutland, Vermont sign
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Rutland, Vermont sign

Vermont’s state treasurer has announced state funding for a building project in Rutland’s downtown.

Treasurer Michael Pieciak announced $8 million from the 10% in Vermont program will help finance a seven-story mixed use building.

“The 10 percent in Vermont program allows the treasurer to invest up to 10 percent of the state’s cash on hand into economic development.”

The building will have 100 guest rooms and 26 new apartments built on a long vacant brownfield site at the corner of Wales and Center streets.
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
