Police say church explosion caused by propane leak

An explosion at a Boonville church that injured five people Tuesday was caused by a propane leak.

New York State Police say an investigation determined a fuel line was damaged due to roof slumping caused by heavy snow accumulation.

The explosion occurred as firefighters attempted to find an electrical panel to shut off the power. The blast was triggered when the building’s furnace activated.

Four fighters and the pastor of the church were injured. Two firefighters remained in critical condition Wednesday.

The Abundant Life Church was destroyed in the explosion. Authorities say there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, and the investigation continues.