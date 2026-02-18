© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police say church explosion caused by propane leak

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published February 18, 2026 at 11:14 AM EST
New York State Police
/
Photo provided

An explosion at a Boonville church that injured five people Tuesday was caused by a propane leak.

New York State Police say an investigation determined a fuel line was damaged due to roof slumping caused by heavy snow accumulation.

The explosion occurred as firefighters attempted to find an electrical panel to shut off the power. The blast was triggered when the building’s furnace activated.

Four fighters and the pastor of the church were injured. Two firefighters remained in critical condition Wednesday.

The Abundant Life Church was destroyed in the explosion. Authorities say there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, and the investigation continues.
Tags
News explosiongas explosion