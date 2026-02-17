© 2026
All Things Considered

Vermont’s Governor to attend the National Governors Association winter meeting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:35 PM EST
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Governor Phil Scott (file)

Vermont Governor Phil Scott will attend the National Governors Association winter meeting in Washington, D.C., later this week.

The state’s Republican governor will meet with his peers from across the nation and join them and other officials for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday. But there had been controversy over the annual dinner between the governors and president when Trump disinvited all the Democratic leaders. Last week, Scott said he would not attend if it wasn’t a bipartisan gathering.

“I couldn’t in good conscious go when it’s just Republicans because next time it’s going to be just Democrats. That’s just counter to everything that the NGA stands for.”

The NGA meeting is scheduled for this Thursday through Saturday.
