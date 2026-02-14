© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Burlington School District holding Black History Month event

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM EST
Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Burlington City Hall

The Burlington School District is holding a Black History event at City Hall Sunday.

The second annual Legacy and Light celebration includes live performances showcasing Black music genres, visual arts and a community meal. The event is part of the Vermont school district’s Office of Equity’s Sankofa Project. Sankofa is a word from Ghana that represents the concept of learning from the past to create a better future.

The event is planned for Sunday afternoon from 1 until 4 p.m. at Contois Auditorium in City Hall.
Tags
News Burlington City School DistrictBlack History Month
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley