All Things Considered

Two Adirondack newspapers sold

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST

Two newspapers in the Adirondacks have been sold to a regional media group.

The Gazette News Group has obtained the Adirondack Daily Enterprise and the Lake Placid News. Details of the acquisition have not been made public.

The Gazette News Group currently owns the Daily Gazette in Schenectady, the Recorder in Amsterdam, The Leader-Herald in Gloversville, The Daily Mail in Catskill and the Register-Star in Hudson, plus the Spotlight News Group, Your Niskayuna, a weekly paper, and The Spot 518.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise had been owned by Ogden Newspapers since 1978.
Pat Bradley
