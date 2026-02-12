© 2026
Pittsfield man identified in fatal hit and run that saw body dragged miles through city streets

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:40 PM EST
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal Pittsfield, Massachusetts, hit and run incident.

William S. Colbert of Pittsfield was fatally struck in the area of Linden Street and Francis Avenue Tuesday night. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the 69-year-old’s body became trapped under the vehicle that hit him, and was dragged to the 1350 block of West Housatonic Street by the Best Western Hotel, where he was found dead — about 4 miles from the initial collision. The driver fled the scene.

The Pittsfield Police Department says the car involved in the incident is believed to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota or Honda model. The route the driver took is believed to be Linden Street, Robbins Avenue, Daniels Avenue, Columbus Avenue, Onota Street, South Merriam Street, and finally West Housatonic Street. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone with security camera footage of the driver from Tuesday night.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
